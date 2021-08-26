Dr. Gupta Video: Food Allergy’s Rise, Confusion and Hope

Dr. Ruchi Gupta has become well-known for her research into food allergy. The professor of medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine has published studies on important topics: from the prevalence and demographics of food allergy, to the financial burden of the disease, and quality of life effects.

She has brought to attention that 1 in 13 American kids has food allergies, and then in 2019 quantified the rise in food allergies in adults. She and her team remarkably found that 1 in 10 American adults has a food allergy. And now, she’s published an intriguing new book, called Food Without Fear.

Among Topics They Discuss:

In addition to her research and writing, Dr. Gupta is the founding director of the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research (CFAAR) at Northwestern, and an attending physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Visit: Foodwithoutfearbook.com to learn more about Dr. Gupta’s book, and to use interactive tools on the spectrum of food reactions.

