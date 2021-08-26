Dr. Gupta Video: Food Allergy’s Rise, Confusion and Hope

Dr. Ruchi Gupta has become well-known for her research into food allergy. The professor of medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine has published studies on important topics: from the prevalence and demographics of food allergy, to the financial burden of the disease, and quality of life effects.



She has brought to attention that 1 in 13 American kids has food allergies, and then in 2019 quantified the rise in food allergies in adults. She and her team remarkably found that 1 in 10 American adults has a food allergy. And now, she’s published an intriguing new book, called Food Without Fear.

Editor Gwen Smith sits down with Dr. Ruchi Gupta to discuss the book and its fascinating range of food allergy topics on this episode of Allergic Living’s Allergy Clinic video series.

Among Topics They Discuss:

• Prevalence of food allergies in adults and children – and the rise of adult-onset allergies.

• Why there’s so much confusion about the meaning of “food allergy,” and so many misleading media headlines.

• What Dr. Gupta calls “the masqueraders,” conditions whose symptoms may mimic food allergy. She says these may lead people “think” they have food allergy, when it’s really a different disease.

• Her impetus to write the book, to help dial down food fears – and help to resolve a lot of the food allergy confusion.

• Common food allergy “fact or fiction” questions.

• The state of food allergy treatment – and why Dr. Gupta is optimistic for the future.

• Why in her view, treatment won’t be for everyone.

• The top two food allergy puzzles that she and her team would like to solve.

In addition to her research and writing, Dr. Gupta is the founding director of the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research (CFAAR) at Northwestern, and an attending physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.



Visit: Foodwithoutfearbook.com to learn more about Dr. Gupta’s book, and to use interactive tools on the spectrum of food reactions.

