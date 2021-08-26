Dr. Gupta Video: Food Allergy’s Rise, Confusion and Hope

Dr. Ruchi Gupta has become well-known for her research into food allergy. The professor of medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine has published studies on important topics: from the prevalence and demographics of food allergy, to the financial burden of the disease, and quality of life effects.
She has brought to attention that 1 in 13 American kids has food allergies, and then in 2019 quantified the rise in food allergies in adults. She and her team remarkably found that 1 in 10 American adults has a food allergy. And now, she’s published an intriguing new book, called Food Without Fear.
In addition to her research and writing, Dr. Gupta is the founding director of the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research (CFAAR) at Northwestern, and an attending physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Visit: Foodwithoutfearbook.com to learn more about Dr. Gupta’s book, and to use interactive tools on the spectrum of food reactions.
